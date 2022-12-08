EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

