eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.16 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -392.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

