Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $680.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

