Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. XN LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,252,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

