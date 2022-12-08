Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $1,431,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.