Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

