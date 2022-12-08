Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.
In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
