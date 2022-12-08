Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.99% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,371,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.47.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.65. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

