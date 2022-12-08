Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT Lowered to €22.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($24.53) to €22.80 ($24.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CUYTY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

