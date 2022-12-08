Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737,735 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Evolent Health worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.