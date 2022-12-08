Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

