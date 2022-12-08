Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

