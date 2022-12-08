Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Dividend Announcement

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $120.55 and last traded at $118.35. Approximately 45,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,595,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 38.09%.

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,319.82.

The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

