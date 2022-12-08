Financial Review: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 208.64%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than American Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -2.31 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -15.73

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Lithium beats TMC the metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

