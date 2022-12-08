Financial Survey: SeqLL (SQL) & The Competition

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SeqLL to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% SeqLL Competitors -308.24% -27.94% -17.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SeqLL and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 -$3.70 million -1.18 SeqLL Competitors $1.17 billion $358.66 million -41.36

SeqLL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SeqLL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL Competitors 183 1022 1609 56 2.54

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 645.53%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SeqLL competitors beat SeqLL on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

