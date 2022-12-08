First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 3,090 shares of company stock valued at $48,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

