Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $178.56 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.