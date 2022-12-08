Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,220,000 after buying an additional 80,063 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 47.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,243,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

