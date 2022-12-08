Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 380.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,463,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $2,803,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 771.3% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 811.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,690.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 283,113 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

