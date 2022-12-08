Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

FOXF opened at $102.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 138.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 241,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

