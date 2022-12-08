FY2022 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Reduced by Analyst

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

