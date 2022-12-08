Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.39) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,040 ($12.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,733.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 954 ($11.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,754 ($21.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,084.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.41.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

