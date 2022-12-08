GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

GDS Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in GDS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 2.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

