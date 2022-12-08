Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $377.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.