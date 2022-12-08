Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 167.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

