Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$30.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

