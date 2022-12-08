GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Financial Comparison

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.36% 12.90% 4.01% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.65 $153.00 million $1.77 24.49 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GXO Logistics and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.90%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

(Get Rating)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

