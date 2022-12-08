Hagerty (HGTY) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hagerty to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hagerty has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -15.07 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 164.99

This table compares Hagerty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hagerty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 4.85% 28.11% 3.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 145 940 1152 27 2.47

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Hagerty’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Hagerty rivals beat Hagerty on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

