Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €19.60 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.63) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €9.01 ($9.48) on Monday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €5.98 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of €13.32 ($14.02). The company has a market capitalization of $409.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

