Head-To-Head Comparison: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) versus Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.72 $86.42 million ($0.88) -3.40 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -3.47

This table compares Cue Health and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cue Health and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cue Health presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Cue Health.

Volatility and Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cue Health beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

