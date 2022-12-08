Head-To-Head Review: Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & BARK (NYSE:BARK)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BARK and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.13%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Missfresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.4% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of BARK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Missfresh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BARK and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BARK has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Missfresh has a beta of -1.44, meaning that its share price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BARK and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.53 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -3.43 Missfresh $1.09 billion 0.01 -$604.11 million N/A N/A

BARK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Missfresh.

Summary

BARK beats Missfresh on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Missfresh

(Get Rating)

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

