Head to Head Survey: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akso Health Group and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 2 1 0 2.33

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 78.77%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akso Health Group and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 8.56% 10.76% 4.05%

Volatility & Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 11.72 -$34.83 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.79 billion 0.18 $366.24 million $0.61 2.93

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Akso Health Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

