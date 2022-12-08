Head-To-Head Survey: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deswell Industries and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.58 $8.23 million N/A N/A American Rebel $990,000.00 1.26 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deswell Industries and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Rebel has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 529.19%. Given American Rebel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93%

Summary

Deswell Industries beats American Rebel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components. The Electronic Products Assembling segment produces equipment used in sports stadiums, concert halls, recording studios, and radio and television stations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Macao, China.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

