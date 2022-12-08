Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $3,506,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

