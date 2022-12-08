Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hibbett worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

