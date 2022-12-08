Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

