HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) vs. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Financial Contrast

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.18 $13.56 million $1.73 12.95 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.17 $1.61 million $0.68 18.81

Analyst Recommendations

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HMN Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.20% 7.68% 0.72% Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72%

Dividends

HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HMN Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

