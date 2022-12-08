Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.
About Hoshizaki
