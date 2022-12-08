Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

About Hoshizaki

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.