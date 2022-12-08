IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IAA. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Trading Up 0.2 %

IAA opened at $38.38 on Friday. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

Institutional Trading of IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IAA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.