IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

IMAX stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

