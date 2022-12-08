Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 704.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,087 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

