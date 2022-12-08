iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

