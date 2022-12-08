iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $97.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

