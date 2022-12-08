John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $47.65 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.