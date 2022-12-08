JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €11.70

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.20 ($8.63) to €11.70 ($12.32) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €23.00 ($24.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($25.05) to €22.70 ($23.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €30.00 ($31.58) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

Shares of ATOGF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. AUTO1 Group has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $11.92.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

