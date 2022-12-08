JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €110.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €107.00 ($112.63) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Symrise has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $37.18.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.