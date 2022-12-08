JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €137.60 ($144.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.63. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($126.91) and a 12-month high of €195.14 ($205.41). The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

