JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Target Price to €65.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DANOY opened at $10.57 on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.