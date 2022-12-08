JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.89) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.47) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.16) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.84) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.16) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 3.8 %

FRA SHA opened at €6.24 ($6.57) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.57. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.62).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

