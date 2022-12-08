JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BMW opened at €84.56 ($89.01) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

