JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 570

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($6.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 585 ($7.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.
HSBC stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
