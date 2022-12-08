JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 570

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($6.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 585 ($7.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

About HSBC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.